Thor recovers farm property in Kilkenny and Carlow

By on
Searches conducted by members from Kilkenny and Thurles detective unit under Operation Thor have recovered a number of farm items including machinery and trailers.
As part of Operation Thor, Gardaí from the Kilkenny/Carlow division conducted a number of searches in Carlow Town, Urlingford, Freshford, Castlecomer, Cuffs Grange and Moyne. The searches commenced on Thursday 12 January and continued into Friday 13 January.

Early estimates by An Garda Síochána put a value in excess of €150,000 on the property

The searches were conducted by members from Kilkenny and Thurles detective units and they recovered a large volume of suspected stolen property. The property recovered includes farm property such as power tools, machinery and trailers. Other items recovered include ornaments, antiques and pedal cycles. Early estimates by An Garda Síochána put a value in excess of €150,000 on the property.

An Garda Síochána said no persons were arrested during the course of the operation and investigations are ongoing.

Fall in farm thefts

The latest figures from the CSO and the Department of Agriculture reveal a significant fall in farm-related thefts and cattle rustling. CSO statistics show that thefts from farmland, fields, sheds and yards fell by as much as 30% between 2013 and 2015, while Department of Agriculture figures show that cattle thefts fell by 40% from 209 cattle in 2015 to 125 cattle up to 12 December 2016.

Read more

Farm property among stolen items recovered by Meath gardaí

Listen: farmyards under threat from online CCTV systems

