€10,700/acre for 84 acres in Mallow

By on
An 84-acre non-residential grass farm situated at Wood Road, Dromore is guided in the region of €10,700/acre, writes Shirley Busteed.
An 84-acre non-residential grass farm situated at Wood Road, Dromore is guided in the region of €10,700/acre, writes Shirley Busteed.

The property, which has been used as an out-farm for dairy followers, is less than five minutes’ drive from Mallow and only a mile from the village of Dromahane.

Joint agents Michael O’Donovan from Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan, Mallow and Property Partners O’Keeffe, Mallow are currently offering Dromore for sale in one lot only at a guide price in the region of €900,000.

Apart from local interest, inquiries to date have also been received from parties in Kerry, Tipperary and the south east. At €10,700/acre, it would not be the most expansive land in the county and is likely to attract a farmer who is eager to get his hands on an outside 80-acre platform.

Alternatively, it would make a fine start-up package for a young enthusiastic farmer.

For more see this week’s property pages of the Irish Farmers Journal.

