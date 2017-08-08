Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 7 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
€11,000 top price for first-time exhibitor
Register below to read seven Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

€11,000 top price for first-time exhibitor

By on
Philip Byrne had a first premier sale to remember when he secured the top price of €11,000 at the South of Ireland Suffolk sale.
Philip Byrne had a first premier sale to remember when he secured the top price of €11,000 at the South of Ireland Suffolk sale.

The South of Ireland Suffolk branch held its premier show and sale at Roscrea Mart last Friday and Saturday.

Big entries of cattle for the day sale ...

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in More
UK contractor invoices DEFRA for hedge-cutting loss
World
UK contractor invoices DEFRA for hedge-cutting loss
By Thomas Hubert on 08 August 2017
Advanced payments to be issued to NI farmers in October
Northern Ireland
Advanced payments to be issued to NI farmers in October
By Peter McCann on 07 August 2017
Member
Simmental success at Fermanagh County show
Pedigree
Simmental success at Fermanagh County show
By Shane Murphy on 04 August 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Over €20,000 up for grabs for commercials
Tullamore Show
Over €20,000 up for grabs for commercials
By Shane Murphy on 27 July 2017
Member
Four for Tullamore
Pedigree
Four for Tullamore
By Shane Murphy on 26 July 2017
Member
Cork Brothers reign supreme at Charollais Premier
Pedigree
Cork Brothers reign supreme at Charollais Premier
By Shane Murphy on 31 July 2017
DAVID CLARKE
DAVID CLARKE LIVESTOCKSUPPLIERS OFQUALITY LIVESTOCKWANTEDDAIRY CATTLE...
View ad
TOWRA MUNCHKIN STRAWS
. Reserve All Ireland Champion Aldi 2015. Luddenmore Fionn son. Conformation a...
View ad

Place ad