2017 launched as the 'Year of Sustainable Grassland'

The Department of agriculture and its agencies are set to focus on sustainable grassland for 2017 and introduce a new Grassland Farmer of the Year award.

Grass productivity, utilisation, grassland sustainability and the international reputation of Ireland's grass-based production systems are all on the agenda for the ‘Year of Sustainable Grassland’. The Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, launched the initiative at a farm visit in Macroom on Wednesday.

“Grass is at the heart of our efficient dairy and livestock systems and is recognised and valued by our international customers as a sustainable system,” Creed said on the visit to Ger Dineen’s farm.

Events

There will be a range of events over the coming year to support the initiative and will involve the Department’s agencies and many industry stakeholders. It supports the goals of Food Wise 2025 strategy and aims at raising awareness of the role that grass plays in supporting competitive dairy and livestock production.

Efficient utilisation of grassland through greater emphasis on soil health can increase the carbon efficiency of increased production; reduce loss of nutrients and release of gasses into the atmosphere

Bord Bia will especially focus on promoting Irish grassland systems internationally, while Teagasc will launch a campaign in January 2017 called ‘Grass 10T’. This is a four-year campaign to improve grass utilisation at farm level through grazing management, grass measurement and sward composition, etc.

Teagasc will run a grassland farmer of the year competition in 2017 as part of the Year of Sustainable Grassland.

“More effective utilisation of the national grassland resource also has the potential to further reduce negative environmental impacts while supporting increased productivity,” Creed said. “Efficient utilisation of grassland through greater emphasis on soil health can increase the carbon efficiency of increased production, reduce loss of nutrients and release of gasses into the atmosphere, while improving its capacity to act as a carbon sink."

Planned events in 2017

First quarter

Grass Masterclass, Moorepark.

Launch of Teagasc ‘Grass 10T’ programme.

Launch of Pasturebase Ireland, where the national grassland database will go live.

Irish Grassland Association – dairy conference Kilkenny with a focus on sustainability of increased production.

Launch of DAFM recommended list of grasses 2017 and Pasture Profit Index (PPI).

Fertiliser Association of Ireland spring conference with a focus on soil fertility and health.

Workshop on sustainable use of pesticides in grassland.

Second quarter

Grass Reseeding farm demonstration.

Publication of grass reseeding booklet.

Map for Grass Breeding - a workshop including a visit to Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine official grass trials in Ballyderown.

Bloom Farmyard Feature – underline the importance of a grass-based diet at Bloom in Pheonix Park.

Athenry clover workshop including a sheep demo and a study of alternative grass species, part of the Festulolium trials.

Third quarter

Moorepark national dairy open day - the dairy summer tour for the Irish Grassland Association (IGA), with an emphasis on grass, clover and the Pasture Profit Index.

IGA visit to DAFM Herbage Evaluation Trials in Raphoe, Co Donegal. This is a cross-border grass initiative with AFBI NI. The event includes a visit to commercial farms linked to Pasturebase Ireland.

A Bord Bia workshop at the Carbery carbon project in Skibbereen demonstrating the competitive advantage of grass as a carbon-efficient sustainable feed.

Grassland demonstration plots at the National Ploughing Championships and promote the benefits grass produced dairy, beef and lamb at the Origin Green stand.

Fourth quarter

Soil fertility workshop with a focus on grassland organised by Teagasc and the Department of Agriculture.

Irish Grassland Association (IGA) student conference.

Grassland Farmer of the Year Award organised by Teagasc and DAFM.

Launch of the 2018 European Grassland Federation (EGF) Conference in Cork.