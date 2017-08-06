Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 7 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Legal query: €25,000 tax credit available for farm transfers
Register below to read seven Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Legal query: €25,000 tax credit available for farm transfers

By on
I have been advised by my accountant to go into partnership with my son and apply for the scheme where I can claim a tax credit of €5,000 per year over the next five years. Is that the way to go?”
I have been advised by my accountant to go into partnership with my son and apply for the scheme where I can claim a tax credit of €5,000 per year over the next five years. Is that the way to go?”

“I am currently farming but wish to transfer ownership of the farm to my son in the next couple of years. My son has recently completed his course ...

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in Focus
Member
Irish Farmers Journal stand at Tullamore Show
Tullamore Show
Irish Farmers Journal stand at Tullamore Show
By Adam Woods on 31 July 2017
Member
Legal query: €20,000 tax credit for child building house on farm
Farm law
Legal query: €20,000 tax credit for child building house on farm
By Aisling Meehan on 28 July 2017
Member
Legal query: farm at risk from the Fair Deal Scheme
Farm law
Legal query: farm at risk from the Fair Deal Scheme
By Aisling Meehan on 28 July 2017
Related tags
100 Hoggets for sale
Suffolk Cross Hoggets, good big sheep, ...
View ad
2004 MASSEY FERGUSON 4355 12X12
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
View ad
1998 CASE IH CX90 LX 4WD C/W TANCO P/L
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
View ad
FORD 7610 2WD C/W TANCO 978
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
View ad
2006 CASE IH JX1090U 4WD C/W RFL P/L
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
View ad

Place ad