€324m investment in regional and local roads

By on
The funding in 2017 will largely continue to support the maintenance of the current regional road network as well as the improvement of a small number of larger road projects.
Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross, has announced details of the €324m investment programme for regional and local roads in 2017.

The allocation will allow approximately 1,980km of road to be maintained and 2,035km to be strengthened.

Making the announcement, Minister Ross said: “I am announcing the 2017 grant allocations for regional and local roads, which will allow local authorities to plan ahead and decide their annual work programmes. While the funding in 2017 will largely continue to support the maintenance of our current regional road network, I am also pleased to announce funding for a small number of larger road improvement projects.”

The money will allow a number of capital plan projects to progress, including:

  • Bettystown to Laytown link road in Co Meath

  • Dingle relief road (phase 4) in Co Kerry
  • Sallins bypass/Osberstown interchange
  • Shannon Crossing in Killaloe, Co Clare
  • Athy southern distributor road in Co Kildare
  • Portlaoise southern relief road
  • Eastern Garavogue bridge in Sligo

    • Other improvement projects that have received an allocation in 2017 are:

  • Road improvement schemes in Co Longford
  • Tallow link road in Co Waterford

    • These grants do not represent the total investment in regional and local roads for this year

    The minister has also signalled the rehabilitation of a number of critically deficient bridges on regional roads around the country, including:

  • Latoon Creek bridge in Co Clare
  • Curraheen bridge in Cork city
  • Cockhill bridge in Co Donegal
  • Thomond bridge in Limerick city
  • Ardfinnan bridge in Co Tipperary

    • Overall, the main features of the investment programme include: €165m for road pavement strengthening works; €41m for surface dressing; €69.5m for maintenance and strengthening works for which local authorities have discretion in the selection of roads; €26.6m for specific and strategic regional and local roads projects; €9m for bridge rehabilitation works; €6.1m for safety improvement works; and €7m of miscellaneous grants including training, speed limit funding, salt purchase, road surveys and a programme to tackle the spread of Japanese knotweed.

    Local authorities are best placed to assess priorities within their areas

    The minister added that he considers that local authorities are “best placed to assess priorities within their areas” and “considerable autonomy” is therefore given to local authorities under grant headings to decide their work programme.

    “I would also explain that these grants supplement the local authorities’ own resources expenditure on regional and local road projects, and do not represent the total investment in regional and local roads for this year,” he concluded.

    Investment in flood relief works to double in new €60m Rural Action Plan

