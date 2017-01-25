€324m investment in regional and local roads

The funding in 2017 will largely continue to support the maintenance of the current regional road network as well as the improvement of a small number of larger road projects.

Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross, has announced details of the €324m investment programme for regional and local roads in 2017.

The allocation will allow approximately 1,980km of road to be maintained and 2,035km to be strengthened.

Making the announcement, Minister Ross said: “I am announcing the 2017 grant allocations for regional and local roads, which will allow local authorities to plan ahead and decide their annual work programmes. While the funding in 2017 will largely continue to support the maintenance of our current regional road network, I am also pleased to announce funding for a small number of larger road improvement projects.”

The money will allow a number of capital plan projects to progress, including:

Bettystown to Laytown link road in Co Meath

Dingle relief road (phase 4) in Co Kerry

Sallins bypass/Osberstown interchange

Shannon Crossing in Killaloe, Co Clare

Athy southern distributor road in Co Kildare

Portlaoise southern relief road

Eastern Garavogue bridge in Sligo

Other improvement projects that have received an allocation in 2017 are:

Road improvement schemes in Co Longford

Tallow link road in Co Waterford

The minister has also signalled the rehabilitation of a number of critically deficient bridges on regional roads around the country, including:

Latoon Creek bridge in Co Clare

Curraheen bridge in Cork city

Cockhill bridge in Co Donegal

Thomond bridge in Limerick city

Ardfinnan bridge in Co Tipperary

Overall, the main features of the investment programme include: €165m for road pavement strengthening works; €41m for surface dressing; €69.5m for maintenance and strengthening works for which local authorities have discretion in the selection of roads; €26.6m for specific and strategic regional and local roads projects; €9m for bridge rehabilitation works; €6.1m for safety improvement works; and €7m of miscellaneous grants including training, speed limit funding, salt purchase, road surveys and a programme to tackle the spread of Japanese knotweed.

The minister added that he considers that local authorities are “best placed to assess priorities within their areas” and “considerable autonomy” is therefore given to local authorities under grant headings to decide their work programme.

“I would also explain that these grants supplement the local authorities’ own resources expenditure on regional and local road projects, and do not represent the total investment in regional and local roads for this year,” he concluded.

