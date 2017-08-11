Five things you didn't know about grass

How much do you know about grass? Do you know how many species there are in the world? Danielle Crowley reports.

1. There are many different species

There are over 11,000 species of grass, 1,500 of which are bamboo. Bamboo is the tallest grass, and one of the tallest species can reach heights of 30m.

2.“Keep off the grass”

Worchester College in Oxford is believed to have the first such sign in 1785. Anyone who walked on the quadrant was fined half a crown.

3. The world has a lot of it

Grasslands make up an estimated 20% of Earth’s vegetation cover, and form the base of many food chains in the animal kingdom, including our own.

4. There’s plenty of grass underwater

Seagrasses aren’t seaweeds, but flowering plants that form underwater meadows like the ones on land (some of them even populated by sea cows). Instead of bees, tiny crustaceans pollinate them.

5. Its smell is wearable

One of the compounds that makes up the smell of cut grass is coumarin, which is included in about 90% of perfumes.