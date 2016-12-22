Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
51-year-old hay shed destroyed in mammoth fire
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

51-year-old hay shed destroyed in mammoth fire

By on
A hay shed on a farm in Leabeg, Co Offaly was destroyed in a fire that raged for more than 12 hours.
A hay shed on a farm in Leabeg, Co Offaly was destroyed in a fire that raged for more than 12 hours.

A three-bay shed containing 200 bales of straw, two tractors and a baler was destroyed in a fire in Co Offaly on Wednesday. The farmer, Pádraig Higgins, was woken up by his neighbours at around 3.30am on Wednesday morning, after they were awoken by their dog’s persistent barking.

After Higgins put in a phone call, three units of the fire brigade arrived and it took them almost 12 hours to put out the fire. The only thing left standing, as you can see from the picture below, is the roof.

Higgins said that when the shed was built more than 50 years ago, the technique was to bolt each sheet of corrugated iron together as opposed to screwing them together, as is more common nowadays.

“I think that is why the roof is still there after yesterday,” he told the Irish Farmers Journal.

The shed was really comprised of two sheds – a round-roof shed containing a silage pit and the 200 bales, and a lean-to which contained the two tractors and a baler.

We were very lucky the cattle weren’t in the shed when the fire started

“The John Deere was worth €40,000 and the Fiat 190 was worth €10,000,” Higgins said. “I don’t think the tractors had anything to do with setting off the fire because they weren’t used the day before, but the guards are keeping an open mind. I just hope it wasn’t malicious,” he added.

The bales are destroyed and Higgins said it is very unlikely anything can be salvaged from the silage pit, made up of three acres of peas and barley.

“The plastic was burnt and a lot of water got in from the fire hoses, so I’d say we won’t be able to salvage too much of it. But fingers crossed.”

Luckily for Higgins, who is a suckler farmer, the cattle were still out grazing a fresh crop of kale.

“They were due to be housed in that shed next week, so we’re very lucky that they weren’t in there when the fire started.”

Loss is relative

Although he is insured for the tractors, Higgins was not insured for the shed and he estimates the overall loss will be in the region of €30,000.

“That’s a big blow,” he told us, “but the main thing is that no one was hurt. What I’ve lost is replaceable. I have my son, his wife and two children up in the house and they’re the things that cannot be replaced.”

Related stories

Fire brought under control at Carbery plant

More in News
Free
Ten tips for securing your farm ahead of Storm Barbara
Dealer
Ten tips for securing your farm ahead of Storm Barbara
By The Dealer on 22 December 2016
Journal+
The US to resume hormone beef battle with the EU
News
The US to resume hormone beef battle with the EU
By Phelim O'Neill on 22 December 2016
Journal+
Poultry farmers to be forced to house birds
News
Poultry farmers to be forced to house birds
By Patrick Donohoe on 22 December 2016
Related tags
Related Stories
Free
Ten tips for securing your farm ahead of Storm Barbara
Dealer
Ten tips for securing your farm ahead of Storm Barbara
By The Dealer on 22 December 2016
Free
Beef management notes: calving tips and fodder budgets
Management
Beef management notes: calving tips and fodder budgets
By Adam Woods on 20 December 2016
Free
Farmer dies in west Cork accident
News
Farmer dies in west Cork accident
By Thomas Hubert on 21 December 2016
Rosselli pto saw benches
new, choice of sliding or hinged table ...
View ad
''Áine'' Brand new Introductions and Matchmaking Service
Designed for you to meet your perfect partner for friendship and romance. Ladies...
View ad
5Km DIGITAL WIRELESS IP CALVING CAMERA SYSTEM
View live on your pc or mobile phone worldwide. Nationwide delivery. www.equicom...
View ad
ROTATING ZOOM CALVING CAMERA
View this camera on your tv or mobile phone. All systems available. Nationwide d...
View ad
Hawk Wireless calving cameras
SALE NOW ON Â¦ SALE NOW ON Â¦SALE NOW ON, Nationwide d...
View ad

Place ad