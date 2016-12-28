Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
68 marts using new star ratings boards
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

68 marts using new star ratings boards

By on
Since the introduction of the new mart board initiative earlier this year, there have been indexes displayed on over 32,000 animals in around 77% of marts throughout the country.
Since the introduction of the new mart board initiative earlier this year, there have been indexes displayed on over 32,000 animals in around 77% of marts throughout the country.

The number of livestock marts displaying the new start ratings boards has shot up since the system was first introduced in August. There are now 68 boards in marts around the country. This represents around 77% of licensed livestock marts in Ireland.

A total of 32,267 animals have had their Euro-Star (beef) or EBI (dairy) figure evaluations displayed on the mart boards since they were rolled out earlier this year. The Irish Cattle and Breeding Federation (ICBF) says the installation of these mart boards is an ongoing process, so there will be more marts displaying figures in the future.

In order for animals to have figures displayed on the mart boards they must reside in a herd that is currently taking part in the Beef, Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP) or a herd that is currently subscribed to ICBF’s subscription service HerdPlus.

For EBI they must have an index that is above average and for beef animals they must be either four or five stars.

The new boards are compulsory for all marts in Ireland as part of the BDGP and are part-funded by the Department of Agriculture. The part-funding was announced by Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed in May this year, following persistent lobbying by Ireland’s mart organisation, the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS).

Over 3,200 new HerdPlus members

In 2016 ICBF’s HerdPlus membership exceeded 23,000 dairy and beef herd members. This is a year-on-year increase of over 3,200 members. At 2015 year end there were 19,905 HerdPlus members. This figure currently stands at 23,185. These herd owners have access to a wide range of valuable breeding information, which can be used to breed more profitable animals.

Related stories

Watch: Liniers Market, Buenos Aires — the world’s biggest mart

More in News
Free
Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
News
Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
By Farmers Journal on 28 December 2016
Free
Weekly podcast: farming through nine decades and what's in store for 2017?
News
Weekly podcast: farming through nine decades and what's in store for 2017?
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 28 December 2016
Free
2017 launched as the 'Year of Sustainable Grassland'
News
2017 launched as the 'Year of Sustainable Grassland'
By Odile Evans on 28 December 2016
Related tags
Related Stories
Free
Money hitting 72% of farmers' accounts under GLAS
News
Money hitting 72% of farmers' accounts under GLAS
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 28 December 2016
Free
My farming week: Joan Sullivan, Balinalee, Co Longford
News
My farming week: Joan Sullivan, Balinalee, Co Longford
By Patrick Donohoe on 19 December 2016
Journal+
Cattle prices: Christmas sale at Newport Mart a welcome break from festivities
News
Cattle prices: Christmas sale at Newport Mart a welcome break from festivities
By Jack Kennedy on 27 December 2016
WRAP & NETT
Silotite Bale WrapMcHale Nett 4500mmTamma Covernet 3600mm...
View ad
CHOPPED WHEAT STRAW 8x4x3
High density bales ,3 inches chop length ideal for feeding or bedding. ...
View ad
Rosselli pto saw benches
new, choice of sliding or hinged table ...
View ad
''Áine'' Brand new Introductions and Matchmaking Service
Designed for you to meet your perfect partner for friendship and romance. Ladies...
View ad
5Km DIGITAL WIRELESS IP CALVING CAMERA SYSTEM
View live on your pc or mobile phone worldwide. Nationwide delivery. www.equicom...
View ad

Place ad