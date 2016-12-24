‘A little wooden baby Jesus nailed down for security reasons’
By Patrick Donohoe on 24 December 2016
What is the message of Christmas? Co Leitrim playwright and bard Seamus O’Rourke has given a go at deciphering the message.
For the RTÉ programme The Today Show, O’Rourke takes a stab at putting into words Christmas in rural Ireland.
O’Rourke is a playwright, actor, poet and bard based in Carrigallen, Co Leitrim and has also appeared on Damien O’Reilly’s Countrywide on RTÉ radio.
O’Rourke captures the mood of a small rural town working together in order to get ready for the festive period.
The three wise men are not kings from the east but rather are three locals getting the town ready. They are untangling and hanging street lights. They also erect the crib while ensuring that the baby Jesus isn’t stolen like other years when it was taken by revellers on the “12 pubs of Christmas”.
Sit back and watch O’Rourke in action.
