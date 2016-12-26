Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Above average but variable grass growth in NI in 2016
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Above average but variable grass growth in NI in 2016

By on
Grass growth rates in 2016 across the four GrassCheck sites in Northern Ireland highlight the above-average but highly variable growing season that the year had.
Grass growth rates in 2016 across the four GrassCheck sites in Northern Ireland highlight the above-average but highly variable growing season that the year had.
More in News
Free
Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
News
Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
By Farmers Journal on 28 December 2016
Free
Weekly podcast: farming through nine decades and what's in store for 2017?
News
Weekly podcast: farming through nine decades and what's in store for 2017?
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 28 December 2016
Free
2017 launched as the 'Year of Sustainable Grassland'
News
2017 launched as the 'Year of Sustainable Grassland'
By Odile Evans on 28 December 2016
Related tags
Related Stories
Free
2017 launched as the 'Year of Sustainable Grassland'
News
2017 launched as the 'Year of Sustainable Grassland'
By Odile Evans on 28 December 2016
WRAP & NETT
Silotite Bale WrapMcHale Nett 4500mmTamma Covernet 3600mm...
View ad
CHOPPED WHEAT STRAW 8x4x3
High density bales ,3 inches chop length ideal for feeding or bedding. ...
View ad
Rosselli pto saw benches
new, choice of sliding or hinged table ...
View ad
''Áine'' Brand new Introductions and Matchmaking Service
Designed for you to meet your perfect partner for friendship and romance. Ladies...
View ad
5Km DIGITAL WIRELESS IP CALVING CAMERA SYSTEM
View live on your pc or mobile phone worldwide. Nationwide delivery. www.equicom...
View ad

Place ad