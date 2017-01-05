ABP joins €1.6bn European food consortium

Larry Goodman’s ABP Food Group has been selected to be one of 50 partners across 13 different countries to lead research project EIT Food over the next seven years.

The partners, from leading businesses, research centres and universities, were chosen by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) following a competitive selection process. The project, EIT Food, aims to improve food production levels throughout the supply chain.

The business and research collaborative project will invest close to €1,200m matched with up to €400m, financed by EIT. The project will set up four innovation programmes to target a number of important societal food challenges.

1 FoodConnects Assistant: examining the personalised healthy food and nutrition space.

2 The Web of Food: researching the digitalisation of the food system.

3 Your Farm2Fork: exploring consumer-driven supply chain development and new technology adoption in farming processing and retail.

4 The Zero Waste Agenda: focusing on transforming the current linear produce-use-dispose food model into a circular bio-economy.

In an attempt to increase skills and entrepreneurship in the food sector, the project aims to support the creation of 350 startups over the seven years, train 10,000 graduates, develop 290 new or improved products by 2024 and decrease greenhouse gas emissions in the European food system by 40% by 2030.

Partners

Some of the other partners involved in the consortium include Robert Bosch, Siemens, PepsiCo, Nestle, Sodexo, John Deere, Givaudin, Matis, Nielsen, Queens University Belfast, Cambridge University and the University of Reading.

“EIT Food is committed to create the future curriculum for students and food professionals as a driving force for innovation and business creation; it will give the food manufacturing sector, which accounts for 44m jobs in Europe, a unique competitive edge,” said Peter van Bladeren, global head of regulatory and scientific affairs for Nestlé and chair of the interim supervisory board of EIT Food.

EIT is an independent body set up by the EU in 2008. It has put in place collaborative research models between business and research institutions in the areas of climate, digital, health and sustainable energy.

