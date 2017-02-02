Sign in to your account
Agri jobs: estate manager and agricultural officer

By on
This week's agri jobs include positions for a farm manager in Co Cork and an agricultural officer in Scotland.
Assistant estate manager

A privately owned estate in Co Laois is seeking an assistant manager . The role involves assisting the owner and working closely with senior advisers to run and develop a traditional estate, which comprises commercial forestry in hand, let farm land, let stud, shoot, extensive gardens, arboreta, amenity woodland and residential properties. Some of the skills required include an organisational ability to run a diverse business, staff management, practical skills and computer literacy. According to the ad, there is an excellent renumeration package, together with a three-bedroom house adjacent to the principal residence. To apply, send a copy of your CV to Linda Linton at lindal@sentry.co.uk.

Agricultural officer for Scottish government

The Scottish government is seeking agricultural officers within the Rural Payments and Inspections Division based at various locations throughout Scotland. Essential qualifications include a Higher National Certificate, together with a minimum of two SCE higher or A level qualifications, or other equivalent qualifications. Other criteria include a practical experience of working in agriculture or a related rural discipline, a thorough understanding of current UK agriculture and wider rural issues, as well as good IT skills.

Farm manager for startup in Co Kildare

A large organic beef farm startup is seeking a farm manager. The role involves the setup and management on the 500-acre farm and two to four years’ experience in agribusiness is required. Responsibilities include cattle procurement, animal welfare and staff management. To apply, send a copy of your CV and cover letter referencing Box No: OFM17 to recruitirl@hotmail.com

Co Louth farm manager

A large dairy farm in Clogherhead/Dunleer urgently requires a full-time farm operative. The successful candidate will be fully experienced in all aspects of dairy farming and the safe operation of farm machinery. The role is for weekdays but also includes some weekends. To apply, send your CV and references to jsheridan@frsnetwork.ie.

Cork farm manager

A full-time position is available for a farm manager/assistant manager on a dairy farm in Co Cork. To apply, send your CV to Kevin Twomey at munsterfarm@gmail.com.

Dairy herds person

A farm in Co Meath is seeking a dairy herds person to assist with a 200-cow autumn- and spring-calving herd. Essential skills include good stockmanship and machinery skills. Accommodation is also available. To apply, send your CV to dairyherd1@gmail.com.

Co Limerick farm worker

A farm worker is needed on a dairy and beef farm in Co Limerick for at least 12 months. Accommodation is also available. Call John on 086-857 4718 for more information.

Farm worker in Co Cork

A calving herd requires a farm worker for spring 2017. The successful candidate will be required to rear calves, milk cows and machinery work. Hours are open to negotiation. For more information, contact Ross on 086-893 1478.

Stockperson in Co Waterford

An experienced stockperson is wanted for a modern integrated 1,000-sow unit in Co Waterford. For more information, contact Jim Foran on 087-6448864.

Dairy worker in Co Cork

A Co Cork farm requires a dairy worker with skills in grass in management and milking. To apply, contact Jasper Wolfe on jasperwolfe2017@gmail.com.

Hoof trimmer

A hoof trimmer is wanted in Co Cork. For more information, contact Maeve on 087-953 9581.

Read more

For all these jobs and more, click here.

