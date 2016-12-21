Aim to get ploughing and soil testing completed
By Andy Doyle on 22 December 2016
As 2016 draws to a close, it remains important to take care on the farm and on the roads and enjoy the Christmas break after a tough year.
More in Tillage
By Andy Doyle on 16 December 2016
By Andy Doyle on 21 December 2016
By Andy Doyle on 16 December 2016
Related Stories
By Jane Shackleton on 16 December 2016
By Aidan Brennan on 14 December 2016
By Aidan Brennan on 12 December 2016
double chop c/w puh, electric spout, new flails, v good order & hard to find lik...
2009 MCHALE 991 BJS BALE WRAPPER NO VAT INVOICE JOYSTICK CONTROL...