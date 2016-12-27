All farmers should be allowed into GLAS - McConalogue

Fianna Fáil agriculture spokesman Charlie McConalogue has said he is appalled that some applicants to GLAS III may not be accepted into the scheme.

Applications under the third round of the Green Low-carbon Agri-environment Scheme (GLAS III) closed two weeks ago with all likelihood that the scheme will be oversubscribed.

However, McConalogue has alleged that there will be an underspend on GLAS meaning that every one of the 14,000 farmers who applied to the latest tranche of GLAS should be accommodated. This includes the some 800 who are tier three applicants.

These 800 applicants have less of a chance of qualifying for GLAS III than farmers in tiers one and two who have more environmentally sensitive measures in their applications.

“(Approximately) 38,000 farmers have joined GLAS to date. However, the 14,000 farmers who have submitted applications under GLAS III will be very worried now that they won’t be able to access the scheme,” McConalgoue said.

“I’m calling on the Minster to ensure that all farmers are facilitated into the scheme as there is sufficient funding available, considering €1.45bn has been allocated over this RDP window to 2020.

“Only two months ago, Fianna Fáil exposed how the current GLAS scheme is on track to leave farmers at a loss of some €378m up until 2020 based on average payments and budget allocations to date.

“This is an appalling situation given the severe cash flow crisis facing farmers. This money must stay with farmers. Fianna Fáil will continue to campaign strongly and hold the Government to account on this,” he added.

