Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
All farmers should be allowed into GLAS - McConalogue
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

All farmers should be allowed into GLAS - McConalogue

By on
Fianna Fáil agriculture spokesman Charlie McConalogue has said he is appalled that some applicants to GLAS III may not be accepted into the scheme.
Fianna Fáil agriculture spokesman Charlie McConalogue has said he is appalled that some applicants to GLAS III may not be accepted into the scheme.

Applications under the third round of the Green Low-carbon Agri-environment Scheme (GLAS III) closed two weeks ago with all likelihood that the scheme will be oversubscribed.

However, McConalogue has alleged that there will be an underspend on GLAS meaning that every one of the 14,000 farmers who applied to the latest tranche of GLAS should be accommodated. This includes the some 800 who are tier three applicants.

These 800 applicants have less of a chance of qualifying for GLAS III than farmers in tiers one and two who have more environmentally sensitive measures in their applications.

“(Approximately) 38,000 farmers have joined GLAS to date. However, the 14,000 farmers who have submitted applications under GLAS III will be very worried now that they won’t be able to access the scheme,” McConalgoue said.

“I’m calling on the Minster to ensure that all farmers are facilitated into the scheme as there is sufficient funding available, considering €1.45bn has been allocated over this RDP window to 2020.

“Only two months ago, Fianna Fáil exposed how the current GLAS scheme is on track to leave farmers at a loss of some €378m up until 2020 based on average payments and budget allocations to date.

“This is an appalling situation given the severe cash flow crisis facing farmers. This money must stay with farmers. Fianna Fáil will continue to campaign strongly and hold the Government to account on this,” he added.

Read more

GLAS payments on the way

More in News
Free
Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
News
Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
By Farmers Journal on 28 December 2016
Free
Weekly podcast: farming through nine decades and what's in store for 2017?
News
Weekly podcast: farming through nine decades and what's in store for 2017?
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 28 December 2016
Free
2017 launched as the 'Year of Sustainable Grassland'
News
2017 launched as the 'Year of Sustainable Grassland'
By Odile Evans on 28 December 2016
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Farmer Writes: farming with nature in mind
Farmer Writes
Farmer Writes: farming with nature in mind
By Will Warham on 19 December 2016
Free
Minister Creed rules out possibility of all-island beef label
News
Minister Creed rules out possibility of all-island beef label
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 21 December 2016
WRAP & NETT
Silotite Bale WrapMcHale Nett 4500mmTamma Covernet 3600mm...
View ad
CHOPPED WHEAT STRAW 8x4x3
High density bales ,3 inches chop length ideal for feeding or bedding. ...
View ad
Rosselli pto saw benches
new, choice of sliding or hinged table ...
View ad
''Áine'' Brand new Introductions and Matchmaking Service
Designed for you to meet your perfect partner for friendship and romance. Ladies...
View ad
5Km DIGITAL WIRELESS IP CALVING CAMERA SYSTEM
View live on your pc or mobile phone worldwide. Nationwide delivery. www.equicom...
View ad

Place ad