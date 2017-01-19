Beef factory price gaps wider at edges of the grid
By Thomas Hubert on 19 January 2017
Exclusive analysis of the prices paid by beef factories in 2016 reveal that farmers with U and P grade cattle would gain most from shopping around when selling their animals for slaughter.
More in Beef
By Kieran Mailey on 18 January 2017
By Paul Mooney on 18 January 2017
By Phelim O'Neill on 18 January 2017
Related Stories
By Patrick Donohoe on 19 January 2017
By Kieran Mailey on 18 January 2017
By Phelim O'Neill on 16 January 2017
Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...
250 bales of good quality hay. Enfield area. Saved w/c 18 July. Has balers choi...
Well bred young bulls available from high production, classified excellent dams....
recipients springing to calf,pb stock and embryos for sale.before 9:30...
Well bred young bulls available from high production, classified excellent dams....