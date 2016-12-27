Beef kill to hit 1.74m in 2017

With the beef kill forecast to hit 1.74 million in 2017, many farmers at the IFA beef meeting in Tullamore on Thursday night questioned sticking with an industry in severe decline.

Anger, frustration, dismay and disappointment would be words used to sum up Thursday night’s IFA meeting in Tullamore entitled Beef Challenges 2017.

Farmers vented their frustration on several occasions at the top table, with much of the comments directed towards Cormac Healy of Meat Industry Ireland (MII).

Healy defended the industry, saying it had invested millions in recent years to make the business more efficient and had grown sales value by 70% over the past decade.

Cormac Healy: Consumption challenge needs to be tackled. Negative anti meat lobby needs to be met head on and highlight positives of beef — FJ Beef (@FJBeef) December 15, 2016

Joe Burke, Bord Bia, presented the most sobering figure of the night – a forecast that the national kill will hit 1.74m in 2017. This is on the back of drastically reduced live exports in 2016.

Live cattle exports in 2016. A lot of markets reduced and this is worrying in advance of forecast high kill next year pic.twitter.com/ovld5rjBmx — FJ Beef (@FJBeef) December 15, 2016

Live exports are down 21% in 2016, with exports to Northern Ireland down 56%, Netherlands down 38% and a 31% drop in the numbers to France.

Pearse Kelly, Teagasc, also gave some stark figures to the audience. Single suckling farmers are forecast to just about break even in 2016, with cattle finishing systems forecast to lose money in 2016.

Beef farmers losing money

Kelly said that based on the 2015 profit monitor, the cost of rearing a 24-month steer slaughter at 377kg was €1,465. To achieve a €250 net margin in this system, the market needed to deliver €4.55/kg, a long way off quotes of €3.70/kg for steers this week.

IFA president Joe Healy said farmers have to get a higher price for beef if the suckler cow is to survive in this country.

Joe Healy: Farmers can't continue beef farming at current beef prices. Job of work for top table to improve things. Price has to improve. — FJ Beef (@FJBeef) December 15, 2016

He said the IFA is actively pursuing live exports and has also lobbied hard for a €200 suckler cow payment.

When questioned about what the beef forum has delivered for farmers, IFA livestock chair Angus Woods said having contact with the Minister for Agriculture was important to hammer home the key issues the IFA is fighting for.

Read more

Beef kill neck and neck with 2014