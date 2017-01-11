Beef management notes 14 January
By Adam Woods on 12 January 2017
This week, beef editor Adam Woods looks at dairy X calf prices, the importance of doing a budget on buying calves, night time feeding of suckler cows, slurry spreading and mineral supplementation
More in Beef
By Nathan Tuffy on 11 January 2017
By Nathan Tuffy on 11 January 2017
By Darren Carty on 11 January 2017
Related Stories
By David Wright on 11 January 2017
By Jack Kennedy on 11 January 2017
By Ciarán Lenehan on 06 January 2017
New Heavy Duty galvanized cattle scales.Rodent proof cable inside the hydrauli...
EVERY SATURDAY10.30AMWEANLINGSEVERY WEDNESDAYEVENING AT 4PMSHEEP SAL...
Weanling heifers raffle based on the Irish lotto bonus ball. 1-47 numbers.I...