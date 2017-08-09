Sign in to your account
Beef trends: cows avoiding trade pressure

By on
A lower cow kill is helping the trade, with cows avoiding the same negative pressure which has entered the steer and heifer trade.
Last week’s cow kill increased marginally by 225 head to 6,853, but is running behind previous weeks’ levels and below normal for the time of year.

