Bloat warning: three cows dead on midlands farm
By Aidan Brennan on 04 August 2017
There have been numerous incidences of bloat in dairy cows over the past couple of days. One farmer in the midlands lost three cows on Friday morning, and had 10 other cows that needed treatment.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Dairy
By Barry Cassidy on 02 August 2017
By Darren Carty on 03 August 2017
By Aidan Brennan on 01 August 2017
Related Stories
By Aidan Brennan on 01 August 2017
By Barry Cassidy on 31 July 2017
By Darren Carty on 27 July 2017
New Plastic water storage Tanks 900lts to 10'000 lts. Pottable & general water s...
New Plastic water storage Tanks 900lts to 10'000 lts. Pottable & general water s...