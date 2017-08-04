Sign in to your account
Bloat warning: three cows dead on midlands farm

By on
There have been numerous incidences of bloat in dairy cows over the past couple of days. One farmer in the midlands lost three cows on Friday morning, and had 10 other cows that needed treatment.
Other incidences in different counties have also been reported.

The biggest risk factor is grazing fields with a high clover content, but there are other causes too. ...

