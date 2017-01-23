Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Bóthar reaches 1,000-cow milestone
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Bóthar reaches 1,000-cow milestone

By on
Bóthar is sending its first load of heifers in 2017 to Rwanda on Tuesday, including the 1,000th heifer to be sent there.
Bóthar is sending its first load of heifers in 2017 to Rwanda on Tuesday, including the 1,000th heifer to be sent there.

The first cargo of in-calf Irish heifers of 2017 will set off for Africa on Tuesday. The heifers will be gathered at Roscrea Mart tomorrow at 11am and will include the 1,000th heifer to be sent to the developing African nation since the charity began sending animals there eight years ago.

They will be given to Rwandan women who were widowed by the genocide of 1994, when between 800,000 and 1,000,000 people were slaughtered in a 90-day period in a country slightly larger than the province of Munster.

Roscrea

Tipperary’s All-Ireland winning hurling manager Michael Ryan and farmers from across the country who have donated the animals will be present on Tuesday for the heifers’ departure.

Last October, Bóthar sent its biggest-ever cargo consignment to Rwanda as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations.

Read more

Clickable Text Here

More in News
Free
'Active farmers should wear GPS collars'
News
'Active farmers should wear GPS collars'
By Aidan Brennan on 23 January 2017
Free
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: an old cow, rural jobs and slurry
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: an old cow, rural jobs and slurry
By Patrick Donohoe on 23 January 2017
Journal+
Cattle prices: plenty of life in the bullock trade at Bandon
News
Cattle prices: plenty of life in the bullock trade at Bandon
By Tommy Moyles on 23 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Contractors set to do battle for charity
Farm machinery
Contractors set to do battle for charity
By Darren Bailey on 12 January 2017
Free
Around the country in pictures this week
News
Around the country in pictures this week
By Photo Desk on 18 January 2017
Single, Separated, Divorced or Widowed?
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
View ad
General Hardware Supplies LTD
LEADING SUPPLIERS OF QUALITYIMPORTED TIMBER TO THE FARMING & CONSTRUCTIONCOM...
View ad
GLAS Grant - Clarenbridge Garden Centre
FREE Cherry Blossom Tree with GLAS order.Buy online at clarenbridgegardencent...
View ad
farm hand services
farm hand services Tipperary ...relief milker.calving.Pigs.turkeys.chicken e...
View ad
Magnum Fodder Beet
Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...
View ad

Place ad