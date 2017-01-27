Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Brexit heightens need for long-haul trade deals – Hogan
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Brexit heightens need for long-haul trade deals – Hogan

By on
As Brexit puts Ireland's main agri-food market at risk, growing exports to non-EU destinations is more important than ever, European Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan has said.
As Brexit puts Ireland's main agri-food market at risk, growing exports to non-EU destinations is more important than ever, European Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan has said.

Speaking in Dublin this Friday, Commissioner Hogan acknowledged the challenged posed by Brexit: "All we can say with any certainty is that as things stand, we cannot say anything with any certainty," he said. "Despite the inevitable challenges, it should not be forgotten that, as Ireland remains a member of the European Union, it remains part of the most powerful and influential trading bloc in the world," he added.

Commissioner Hogan was addressing the Navigating Global Trade conference organised by the Irish Farmers Journal.

He promised that the European Commission would look for technical solutions to ensure that any customs procedures introduced if the UK leaves the European single market would be "as efficient and swiftly administered as possible". But he insisted on the need to develop new markets as the main avenue to alleviate the Brexit shock for Ireland.

According to Commissioner Hogan, trade negotiations with Japan, a major importer of food including beef, will conclude "very soon" following agreement on the sanitary and phytosanitary chapter last month. Talks are now focusing on market access.

All these free trade agreements will be negotiated with the interests of EU farmers and agri-food exporters strongly to the fore

While negotiations with the US on the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) "will be on hold for some time" after the opposition of several European member states and the election of Donald Trump to the White House, Commissioner Hogan said that talks would continue with the Mercosur bloc of South American countries and would soon open with Australia and New Zealand.

"All these free trade agreements will be negotiated with the interests of EU farmers and agri-food exporters strongly to the fore," he said, recognising "the sensitivities of the agricultural sector with regards to potential negotiations with NZ in dairy and red meat". He added: "We will not compromise our standards on the altar of trade, and you can quote me on that."

CETA

The commissioner also welcomed the adoption of the Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement (CETA) with Canada by the European Parliament's trade committee, highlighting the associated export opportunities for dairy and processed foods.

"I am convinced that on balance, the positives these free trade arguments bring to the table massively outweigh the negatives for the agri-food sector," he said.

Read more

Trade talks big part of Agriculture Council

More in News
Journal+
ICBF position against LIC contracts hardens
News
ICBF position against LIC contracts hardens
By Jack Kennedy on 27 January 2017
Journal+
EirGrid CEO: we hope for no 'civil disobedience' over N-S interconnector
News
EirGrid CEO: we hope for no 'civil disobedience' over N-S interconnector
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 26 January 2017
Free
The future of Irish exports lies in building relationships – McDonald's chief
News
The future of Irish exports lies in building relationships – McDonald's chief
By Odile Evans on 27 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Free
The future of Irish exports lies in building relationships – McDonald's chief
News
The future of Irish exports lies in building relationships – McDonald's chief
By Odile Evans on 27 January 2017
Free
UK farmers could be ‘sacrificial lambs’ in Brexit
News
UK farmers could be ‘sacrificial lambs’ in Brexit
By Patrick Donohoe on 27 January 2017
Journal+
'Negotiating strength of the UK not as strong as some may like to believe'
News
'Negotiating strength of the UK not as strong as some may like to believe'
By Eoin Lowry on 26 January 2017
farm hand seeks work
Experienced Farmhand looking for work in Tipperary area.hourly.daily.weekly rate...
View ad
Stone Crushing & Land Clearance
Clearance of land. Stone roadways reground. Blocks, bricks, stones crushed into ...
View ad
Wireless & Wired PTZ
Wired or wireless, nationwide delivery, view on tv/mobile phone. Available Diy...
View ad
HAWK WIRELESS CALVING CAMERA SYSTEM
200 meter Range, Nationwide delivery. 12 month warranty, call one of our sales ...
View ad
Sawdust
Clean white sawdust ideal for cubicles in large and small bags also cubicle lime...
View ad

Place ad