Brexit heightens need for long-haul trade deals – Hogan

As Brexit puts Ireland's main agri-food market at risk, growing exports to non-EU destinations is more important than ever, European Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan has said.

Speaking in Dublin this Friday, Commissioner Hogan acknowledged the challenged posed by Brexit: "All we can say with any certainty is that as things stand, we cannot say anything with any certainty," he said. "Despite the inevitable challenges, it should not be forgotten that, as Ireland remains a member of the European Union, it remains part of the most powerful and influential trading bloc in the world," he added.

Commissioner Hogan was addressing the Navigating Global Trade conference organised by the Irish Farmers Journal.

He promised that the European Commission would look for technical solutions to ensure that any customs procedures introduced if the UK leaves the European single market would be "as efficient and swiftly administered as possible". But he insisted on the need to develop new markets as the main avenue to alleviate the Brexit shock for Ireland.

According to Commissioner Hogan, trade negotiations with Japan, a major importer of food including beef, will conclude "very soon" following agreement on the sanitary and phytosanitary chapter last month. Talks are now focusing on market access.

While negotiations with the US on the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) "will be on hold for some time" after the opposition of several European member states and the election of Donald Trump to the White House, Commissioner Hogan said that talks would continue with the Mercosur bloc of South American countries and would soon open with Australia and New Zealand.

"All these free trade agreements will be negotiated with the interests of EU farmers and agri-food exporters strongly to the fore," he said, recognising "the sensitivities of the agricultural sector with regards to potential negotiations with NZ in dairy and red meat". He added: "We will not compromise our standards on the altar of trade, and you can quote me on that."

CETA

The commissioner also welcomed the adoption of the Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement (CETA) with Canada by the European Parliament's trade committee, highlighting the associated export opportunities for dairy and processed foods.

"I am convinced that on balance, the positives these free trade arguments bring to the table massively outweigh the negatives for the agri-food sector," he said.

