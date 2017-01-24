Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
British government loses Brexit supreme court appeal
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

British government loses Brexit supreme court appeal

By on
The British government has lost its appeal to the supreme court on whether British prime minister Theresa May has royal authority to trigger Article 50 without approval of the parliament.
The British government has lost its appeal to the supreme court on whether British prime minister Theresa May has royal authority to trigger Article 50 without approval of the parliament.

In November 2016, the high court in the UK ruled that British prime minister Theresa May does not have the authority to trigger Article 50 to begin Brexit negotiations without consulting parliament.

The government appealed this decision to the country's supreme court, but the appeal was dismissed on Tuesday this week. By a margin of eight to three, the 11 justices upheld November's High Court ruling.

There are some MPs who want the process to be delayed

This means that parliament must sanction the triggering of Article 50, which sets negotiations on Brexit into motion, before it goes ahead.

What happens next?

The BBC reports that both the House of Commons and House of Lords will have to vote in favour of it. It says the bill could pass through the Commons before the half-term recess in the middle of February, giving plenty of time for the Lords to consider it and for it to become law before the end of March - Theresa May's deadline for triggering Article 50.

It adds that while there are some MPs who want the process to be delayed, these are vastly outnumbered by those who want the government to get on with it so that the UK can trigger Article 50 by the end of March 2017 and be out of the EU by 2020, as planned.

Impact on agriculture

Ireland's agriculture sector is widely acknowledged to be the biggest future victim of the UK's departure from the EU. Over 40% of our food and drink exports go the UK every year.

Earlier this month, Theresa May outlined that she would be negotiating for a hard Brexit, although she said she would follow this up with the pursuit of an ambitious free-trade agreement with the EU.

Subsequent to this, markets specialist Phelim O'Neill took a look at how a hard Brexit would impact on Irish agriculture .

Read more

Full coverage: Brexit

More in News
Free
Canadian trade deal backed by MEPs
News
Canadian trade deal backed by MEPs
By Odile Evans on 24 January 2017
Free
February milk prices increase in the UK
News
February milk prices increase in the UK
By Odile Evans on 24 January 2017
Free
Walsh Mushrooms acquires Golden Mushrooms
News
Walsh Mushrooms acquires Golden Mushrooms
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 24 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Free
Walsh Mushrooms acquires Golden Mushrooms
News
Walsh Mushrooms acquires Golden Mushrooms
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 24 January 2017
Journal+
What would a hard Brexit look like for Irish agriculture?
News
What would a hard Brexit look like for Irish agriculture?
By Phelim O'Neill on 22 January 2017
Journal+
It's not me it's EU - Theresa May's speech
News
It's not me it's EU - Theresa May's speech
By Eoin Lowry on 17 January 2017
Wireless & Wired PTZ
Wired or wireless, nationwide delivery, view on tv/mobile phone. Available Diy...
View ad
HAWK WIRELESS CALVING CAMERA SYSTEM
200 meter Range, Nationwide delivery. 12 month warranty, call one of our sales ...
View ad
Sawdust
Clean white sawdust ideal for cubicles in large and small bags also cubicle lime...
View ad
Single, Separated, Divorced or Widowed?
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
View ad
General Hardware Supplies LTD
LEADING SUPPLIERS OF QUALITYIMPORTED TIMBER TO THE FARMING & CONSTRUCTIONCOM...
View ad

Place ad