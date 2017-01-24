Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
EU-Canada trade deal backed by MEPs
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

EU-Canada trade deal backed by MEPs

By on
The major trade deal between Europe and Canada could be in place as early as April 2017 after the EU trade committee voted in its favour on Tuesday.
The major trade deal between Europe and Canada could be in place as early as April 2017 after the EU trade committee voted in its favour on Tuesday.

The EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) was approved by the International Trade Committee on Tuesday. It will go before the full parliament for a vote as part of the co-decision-making process that now governs the EU. The full house is to vote on the deal on 15 February.

If the parliament approves the CETA deal, it could apply provisionally from as early as April 2017. As CETA was declared a mixed agreement by the European Commission in July, it will also need to be ratified by national and regional parliaments. This could become a major stumbling block for the deal as it previously met resistance from the Belgian regional authority of Wallonia.

Safeguards for agricultural goods

In negotiations, the EU secured protection for over 140 European geographical indications for food and drinks sold on the Canadian market. The CETA deal will not remove tariff barriers on some agricultural products, such as dairy, poultry and eggs.

Reaction

Irish MEP Seán Kelly has welcomed the vote in favour of the deal after seven years of negotiations.

CETA will eliminate 94% of tariffs

“Almost all tariffs will be eliminated with the conclusion of CETA, saving European exporters over €500m per year and create a level playing field for both partners with strong environmental, consumer and labour standards,” Kelly said. “While such ambitious trade arrangements can be a cause of concern for sensitive sectors like agriculture, they offer huge opportunities too. Exports are essential for the Irish agricultural sector. Currently, EU food and agricultural exports face between 10% and 20% tariffs with Canada. CETA will eliminate 94% of tariffs.”

Kelly added that deals like this are important for Europe to reaffirm its position as a powerful trading block in the wake of Brexit and the election of Donald Trump as US president.

What CETA means for agriculture

The agreement itself was concluded in 2014 and ratified in 2016. The quotas agreed for food products will allow increased access to the EU market for Canadian beef and greater access to the Canadian market for EU dairy products.

Read more

What would the Canadian trade deal mean for Ireland

Letter: impact of CETA deal on Irish beef markets

Trade deal with Japan getting closer

More in News
Free
Increased supports needed in the suckler sector – IFA
News
Increased supports needed in the suckler sector – IFA
By Odile Evans on 24 January 2017
Free
Small food and drink enterprises experience 40% increase
News
Small food and drink enterprises experience 40% increase
By Odile Evans on 24 January 2017
Journal+
Diesel laundering 'effectively eliminated' – Revenue
News
Diesel laundering 'effectively eliminated' – Revenue
By Thomas Hubert on 24 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Free
Council of Ministers discusses market conditions as farmers protest
News
Council of Ministers discusses market conditions as farmers protest
By Odile Evans on 23 January 2017
Free
EU consultation on future of CAP to start next month
News
EU consultation on future of CAP to start next month
By Thomas Hubert on 20 January 2017
Journal+
No SMP sold from EU intervention stocks
Markets
No SMP sold from EU intervention stocks
By Thomas Hubert on 19 January 2017
Wireless & Wired PTZ
Wired or wireless, nationwide delivery, view on tv/mobile phone. Available Diy...
View ad
HAWK WIRELESS CALVING CAMERA SYSTEM
200 meter Range, Nationwide delivery. 12 month warranty, call one of our sales ...
View ad
Sawdust
Clean white sawdust ideal for cubicles in large and small bags also cubicle lime...
View ad
Single, Separated, Divorced or Widowed?
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
View ad
General Hardware Supplies LTD
LEADING SUPPLIERS OF QUALITYIMPORTED TIMBER TO THE FARMING & CONSTRUCTIONCOM...
View ad

Place ad