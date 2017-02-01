Carlisle Blues sale meets a strong trade
By Shane Murphy on 02 February 2017
Trade for Belgian Blues saw a significant boost on that of 2016 levels, writes Shane Murphy.
More in More
By Thomas Hubert on 01 February 2017
By Shirley Busteed on 01 February 2017
By Peter McCann on 30 January 2017
Related Stories
By Nathan Tuffy on 01 February 2017
By Nathan Tuffy on 01 February 2017
By Peter McCann on 19 January 2017
recipients springing to calf,pb stock and embryos for sale.before 9:30...
heifers for sale. 21 months old, not incalf due to infertile bull. ...
DAVID CLARKE LIVESTOCKSUPPLIERS OFQUALITY LIVESTOCKWANTEDDAIRY CATTLE...
Two 24 month bulls by 'Armenien'. Also one 24 month maiden heifer, two 24 month ...
GESTATION LINE Now 22mths, 5Star Son of 2013 National Champion Newtown Hardm...