Five animals killed in crash on M3

The M3 Cavan-Dublin road was closed in both directions this morning due to cattle on the road.

Cattle on the M3 Cavan-Dublin motorway in Meath caused a multi-vehicle crash and closed the motorway in both directions this morning. A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana confirmed that five cattle were killed in the incident.

Reports suggest that up to five vehicles were involved in the crash. However, no one involved in the incident has suffered serious injuries. It is understood that some of the cattle have been injured and that emergency services later located and removed the cattle from the motorway.

The AA reports that both the northbound and southbound carriageways are now open. The northbound carriageway was closed earlier from the toll plaza due to cattle on the road and traffic was heavy on approach with a diversion at J5 Dunboyne.

MEATH: M3 closed after J6 Dunshaughlin following multi-vehicle crash involving cattle. Divert @ J7 Skryne/Kilmessan. https://t.co/xIOpAb4ktr — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) 6 January 2017

Emergency services dealt with a multi-vehicle crash after J6 Dunshaughlin southbound and gardaí diverted traffic at J7 Skryne/Kilmessan.

Traffic was described as “extremely heavy” and reports describe 12km-long tailbacks when the southbound carriageway reopened around 9.45am.

