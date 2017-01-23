Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Cattle prices: plenty of life in the bullock trade at Bandon
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Cattle prices: plenty of life in the bullock trade at Bandon

By on
There was plenty of life in the bullock trade in Bandon Mart on Monday with short-stay bullocks proving to be especially in demand. Tommy Moyles reports.
There was plenty of life in the bullock trade in Bandon Mart on Monday with short-stay bullocks proving to be especially in demand. Tommy Moyles reports.
More in News
Free
'Active farmers should wear GPS collars'
News
'Active farmers should wear GPS collars'
By Aidan Brennan on 23 January 2017
Free
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: an old cow, rural jobs and slurry
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: an old cow, rural jobs and slurry
By Patrick Donohoe on 23 January 2017
Free
Bóthar reaches 1,000-cow milestone
News
Bóthar reaches 1,000-cow milestone
By Odile Evans on 23 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Cattle prices improve at Balla and Headford Marts
Markets
Cattle prices improve at Balla and Headford Marts
By Nathan Tuffy on 21 January 2017
Journal+
Cattle prices: dry cows dominate in Macroom Mart
Markets
Cattle prices: dry cows dominate in Macroom Mart
By Tommy Moyles on 21 January 2017
Free
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: CAP, cattle prices and sheep protests
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: CAP, cattle prices and sheep protests
By Patrick Donohoe on 20 January 2017
Single, Separated, Divorced or Widowed?
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
View ad
General Hardware Supplies LTD
LEADING SUPPLIERS OF QUALITYIMPORTED TIMBER TO THE FARMING & CONSTRUCTIONCOM...
View ad
GLAS Grant - Clarenbridge Garden Centre
FREE Cherry Blossom Tree with GLAS order.Buy online at clarenbridgegardencent...
View ad
farm hand services
farm hand services Tipperary ...relief milker.calving.Pigs.turkeys.chicken e...
View ad
Magnum Fodder Beet
Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...
View ad

Place ad