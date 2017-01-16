Cattle stolen while farmer in hospital

Police are appealing for information following the report of the theft of a number of cattle from the Barkers Road area of Newtownhamilton, Co Armagh.

Sixteen cattle have been reported as stolen in Armagh. The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said that the theft occurred sometime between Wednesday 11 January and Friday 13 January.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said that “inquiries are continuing”. The Irish Farmers Journal understands that the cattle went missing while the owner, 62-year-old Gilbert Dougan, was in hospital suffering from pneumonia. The Armagh I reports that there was a mix of Charlaois, Simmental and Black Whiteheads ranging from 350kg to 450kg.

“We’d be so grateful for any help we can get,” Dougan’s daughter Emma told the I. “Daddy is sick with pneumonia and this is the last thing he needs right now. The yard was locked up with a chain, but it was cut open by whoever went in.”

Appeal for information

The PSNI has asked anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area to contact them at Newtownhamilton on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 591 13/01/17. Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.

