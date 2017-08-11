Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 7 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
CCTV to become compulsory at all slaughterhouses in England
Register below to read seven Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

CCTV to become compulsory at all slaughterhouses in England

By on
UK Environment Secretary Michael Gove has announced plans for vets to monitor all abattoirs with CCTV and revise animal welfare legislation.
UK Environment Secretary Michael Gove has announced plans for vets to monitor all abattoirs with CCTV and revise animal welfare legislation.

Under the proposal announced this Friday, all areas where live animals are present would be filmed and the footage accessible to the Food Standards Agency (FSA)'s official vets, with a view to reassuring consumers that high welfare standards are being effectively enforced. Recordings could be used to impose sanctions on factories in breach of welfare standards.

The measure applies to England only.

FSA chair Heather Hancock welcomed the announcement and said: "We see CCTV as an invaluable management tool for business owners to help with compliance with official controls and to improve animal welfare standards across the industry."

Chicken welfare

The move was an electoral promise of the Conservative Party, as is a wider revision of animal welfare legislation. Gove announced that the rules covering broiler chickens would be revised first. The objective here is to "raise standards for farm animals and domestic pets by modernising statutory animal welfare codes to reflect enhancements in medicines, technology and the latest research and advice from vets".

"As we prepare to leave the EU, these measures provide a further demonstration to consumers around the world that our food is produced to the very highest standards," Gove said. The tightening of standards in the UK raises the prospect of importers raising their own requirements from suppliers in countries like Ireland in the future.

A public consultation on the CCTV and chicken welfare proposals is opening this Friday. Welfare codes on laying hens, pigs, dogs, cats and horses are expected to be updated over the next year.

Read more

Gove outlines Brexit vision for agriculture

Full coverage: animal welfare

More in News
Euro-sterling parity forecast for next year
News
Euro-sterling parity forecast for next year
By Thomas Hubert on 11 August 2017
Member
Contaminated eggs in Ireland would be avoided if people bought Irish – Renaghan
News
Contaminated eggs in Ireland would be avoided if people bought Irish – Renaghan
By Anthony Jordan on 11 August 2017
Climate change linked to change in flooding patterns
News
Climate change linked to change in flooding patterns
By Thomas Hubert on 11 August 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
UK contractor invoices DEFRA for hedge-cutting loss
World
UK contractor invoices DEFRA for hedge-cutting loss
By Thomas Hubert on 08 August 2017
UK tractor registrations continue to rise
News
UK tractor registrations continue to rise
By Thomas Hubert on 04 August 2017
Risk of bluetongue making landfall in the UK remains low
News
Risk of bluetongue making landfall in the UK remains low
By Amy Forde on 31 July 2017
MOLE DRAINERS
/sub soilers/pipe layers- single and twin leg. Also gravel mole ploughs. Deliver...
View ad
Cattle scales, dehorning crate, sheep scales
New Heavy Duty galvanized cattle scales.Rodent proof cable inside the hydrauli...
View ad
HISPEC SUPER 400 PUMP AGIATATOR
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
View ad
2006 ABBEY 400 HTL GALVANISED PUMP AGIATOR
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
View ad
CROSS PUMP AGITATOR
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
View ad

Place ad