Charlie’s Corner: a wonderful start to the New Year

Charlie Hackett takes us through what’s been happening on the farm over Christmas and into the New Year.

It has been a wonderful start to the New Year with a fine mild spell of weather, and with very little rain.

However, this mild weather seems to have brought with it a lot of colds and flu. Daddy was struck down with a nasty cold, and was not himself for a couple of weeks. Nevertheless, the farm work still has to be done (farmers can’t ring in sick!), which makes recovery from illness even more difficult.

A lot of farmers do not have any extra help in a hard situation, and many times only the farmer themselves know where the animals are, and what needs to be done.

Sheep in good condition

The sheep are wintered outdoors and are in good condition just two months off lambing. The sheep scanner is coming this week, so fingers crossed for good and healthy crop this year.