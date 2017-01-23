Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Charlie’s Corner: a wonderful start to the New Year
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Farmers Journal
/ / /

Charlie’s Corner: a wonderful start to the New Year

By on
Charlie Hackett takes us through what’s been happening on the farm over Christmas and into the New Year.
Charlie Hackett takes us through what’s been happening on the farm over Christmas and into the New Year.

It has been a wonderful start to the New Year with a fine mild spell of weather, and with very little rain.

However, this mild weather seems to have brought with it a lot of colds and flu. Daddy was struck down with a nasty cold, and was not himself for a couple of weeks. Nevertheless, the farm work still has to be done (farmers can’t ring in sick!), which makes recovery from illness even more difficult.

A lot of farmers do not have any extra help in a hard situation, and many times only the farmer themselves know where the animals are, and what needs to be done.

Sheep in good condition

The sheep are wintered outdoors and are in good condition just two months off lambing. The sheep scanner is coming this week, so fingers crossed for good and healthy crop this year.

Daddy threw himself onto the sheep to catch it, and it dragged him under an electric fence

One of the days last weekend, I was helping Daddy catch a sheep that had broken out into another farmer’s field. Daddy threw himself onto the sheep to catch it, and it dragged him under an electric fence and he got a right good shock. He might think twice about being so acrobatic the next time!

Cattle on three hour journey

The weanling cattle are enjoying the last of their fodder rape, and Daddy lets them into a new section every week. The first batch of our organic cattle will be ready to go in a couple of weeks. They have to be brought to Cahir in Co Tipperary.

Currently there are no other options for organic beef processing for us

Unfortunately this is nearly a 3-hour journey for them, but currently there are no other options for organic beef processing for us. Hopefully things will change in the future.

Last of the apples

My Mum has been busy in the kitchen making some chutney from the last of the apples. She says this will keep until next Christmas. She also came across some Seville oranges in a greengrocers in Portlaoise, and made about 20 pots of marmalade - it is delicious!

Spring is on its way, with snowdrops in bloom in the garden. My Granny brought in a little bunch of celandines too from the hedgerows, all nice and yellow and shiny.

Charlie Hackett is a 13-year-old boy from Geashill in Co Offaly, where he lives with his two younger sisters Poppy and Heidi, and his younger brother George. His parents Mark and Pippa both work on the farm, produces organic beef and sheep, and along with a few horses, chickens, dogs and cats is a busy family farm. He is a first year student at Kilkenny College, and boards there during the week.

Read more

Read the rest of Charlie's articles here.

More in Comment
Journal+
The list of challenges never ends
Mairead
The list of challenges never ends
By Mairead Lavery on 17 January 2017
Journal+
Farewell to a dear friend
Katherine O'Leary
Farewell to a dear friend
By Katherine O'Leary on 16 January 2017
Free
Fishwives + Barley, Asparagus and Smoked Trout Salad
Blog
Fishwives + Barley, Asparagus and Smoked Trout Salad
By Contributor on 13 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
GLAS Registered & Compliant Paperwork supplied.
WHITETHORN €38/100 BROADLEAF TREES €1 each FREE DELIVERY on orders over €7...
View ad
GLAS Grant - Clarenbridge Garden Centre
GLAS Registered & Compliant Paperwork suppliedWHITETHORN â‚¬38/100BROA...
View ad
Vaderstad, Rapid 30S
3m mounted drill, Excellent Condition. Pre emerge markers. €8750+ VAT ONO...
View ad
Kubota KX 36
Kubota KX36-3 digger 2011 1688h4 buckets10,500 plus VAT...
View ad
5room house on 2 acres of good land
Co KERRY 3 miles west of Dingle a 3 bed room house on 2 acres of good land. The ...
View ad

Place ad