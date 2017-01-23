Charlie’s Corner: a wonderful start to the New Year
It has been a wonderful start to the New Year with a fine mild spell of weather, and with very little rain.
However, this mild weather seems to have brought with it a lot of colds and flu. Daddy was struck down with a nasty cold, and was not himself for a couple of weeks. Nevertheless, the farm work still has to be done (farmers can’t ring in sick!), which makes recovery from illness even more difficult.
A lot of farmers do not have any extra help in a hard situation, and many times only the farmer themselves know where the animals are, and what needs to be done.
Sheep in good condition
The sheep are wintered outdoors and are in good condition just two months off lambing. The sheep scanner is coming this week, so fingers crossed for good and healthy crop this year.
One of the days last weekend, I was helping Daddy catch a sheep that had broken out into another farmer’s field. Daddy threw himself onto the sheep to catch it, and it dragged him under an electric fence and he got a right good shock. He might think twice about being so acrobatic the next time! Cattle on three hour journey The weanling cattle are enjoying the last of their fodder rape, and Daddy lets them into a new section every week. The first batch of our organic cattle will be ready to go in a couple of weeks. They have to be brought to Cahir in Co Tipperary. Unfortunately this is nearly a 3-hour journey for them, but currently there are no other options for organic beef processing for us. Hopefully things will change in the future. Last of the apples My Mum has been busy in the kitchen making some chutney from the last of the apples. She says this will keep until next Christmas. She also came across some Seville oranges in a greengrocers in Portlaoise, and made about 20 pots of marmalade - it is delicious! Spring is on its way, with snowdrops in bloom in the garden. My Granny brought in a little bunch of celandines too from the hedgerows, all nice and yellow and shiny. Charlie Hackett is a 13-year-old boy from Geashill in Co Offaly, where he lives with his two younger sisters Poppy and Heidi, and his younger brother George. His parents Mark and Pippa both work on the farm, produces organic beef and sheep, and along with a few horses, chickens, dogs and cats is a busy family farm. He is a first year student at Kilkenny College, and boards there during the week.
