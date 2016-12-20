Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Chinese allocate one third of spending on food
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Chinese allocate one third of spending on food

By on
The Chinese still spend a relatively high proportion of their income on food, but it is falling as they spend more on non food items.
The Chinese still spend a relatively high proportion of their income on food, but it is falling as they spend more on non food items.
More in Agribusiness
Free
Commissioner Hogan to speak at Irish Farmers Journal conference
Global Trade
Commissioner Hogan to speak at Irish Farmers Journal conference
By Phelim O'Neill on 22 December 2016
Journal+
BHSL – Ireland’s next global agribusiness?
Companies
BHSL – Ireland’s next global agribusiness?
By Lorcan Allen on 12 December 2016
Journal+
20 minutes with James O’Donnell, Bord Bia
Companies
20 minutes with James O’Donnell, Bord Bia
By Eoin Lowry on 15 December 2016
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Farmer Writes: the cows work for you, not you work for the cows
Farmer Writes
Farmer Writes: the cows work for you, not you work for the cows
By Tommy Moyles on 19 December 2016
Journal+
20 minutes with James O’Donnell, Bord Bia
Companies
20 minutes with James O’Donnell, Bord Bia
By Eoin Lowry on 15 December 2016
Journal+
Live exports fall by 21% in 2016
News
Live exports fall by 21% in 2016
By Adam Woods on 20 December 2016
WANTED JCB 3CXS YEAR 1996 TO 2011
AN OLD DIGGERS WANTED DEAD OR ALIVE WANTED ALL JCB TELEPORTERS JCB 3CXS ALL IREL...
View ad
Yard and Store Supervisor
...
View ad
Regional Sales Managers in Ireland & UK
For full details on responsibilities and requirements seewww.dairymaster.com/c...
View ad
Terradisc 3001 Demonstration Unit
Terradisc 3001 - DEMO UNITComplete with:Pack ring RollerLevelling ti...
View ad
Massey Ferguson 2725 Electronic
147 HP4 Wheel drive. Hydrostatic Power Steering. Wet disc Brakes.On Hydr...
View ad

Place ad