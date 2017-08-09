Closing the grazing platform the start for 2018
By Contributor on 10 August 2017
Cavan dairy farmer David Brady is planning the last round of grazing already and it's only early-August, writes Dairylink adviser Conail Keown.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Dairy
By Patrick Donohoe on 04 August 2017
By Contributor on 08 August 2017
By Lorcan Allen on 09 August 2017
Related Stories
By Contributor on 18 July 2017
By Contributor on 12 July 2017
By Contributor on 04 July 2017
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...