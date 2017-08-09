Sign in to your account
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Closing the grazing platform the start for 2018

By Contributor on
Cavan dairy farmer David Brady is planning the last round of grazing already and it's only early-August, writes Dairylink adviser Conail Keown.
Planning ahead now with some basic but fundamental steps on grass budgeting will guarantee grass is available next spring for the herd.

Growth is slowing down on ...

Please register or sign in to continue reading

