Watch: compact feeding for intensive Scottish set up
By Jack Kennedy on 22 December 2016
High-yielding cows are delivering for Coopon in Scotland on Compact TMR feeding.
Alex Robertson, farm manager at Coopon Carse dairy farm in Scotland, went to Denmark two years ago to learn all about the benefits of compact feeding. He explained the goal is twofold:
When I visited Coopon Carse farm, it is fair to say the cows were still doing some sorting of feed and Alex admitted that yes, that is the ...
More in Dairy
By Lorcan Allen on 22 December 2016
By Jack Kennedy on 20 December 2016
By Lorcan Allen on 21 December 2016
Related Stories
To rear 50-55 yearlings from 1st March to 1st November. A.I. available, Paddock ...
Co. MEATHCARNAROSS DAIRY SALETHURS 19/1/17 At Carnaross Mart, Kells in con...
Co. TYRONEFIVEMILETOWNDISPERSAL180 COWS20 SPRINGINGHEIFERSNEXT THURS...
041-9881288Co. TYRONEFIVEMILETOWNDISPERSAL80 COWSNEXT TUES 22/11/16 @...
1st cow is free until the end of Nov. Heifer teat sealing service also available...