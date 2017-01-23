Sign in to your account
Consultation on 2017 national reserve to take place in coming weeks

By on
Agriculture Minister Michael Creed has said consultation between Department officials and the direct payments advisory committee on the possibility of a national reserve in 2017 will take place soon.
A consultation between Department officials and the direct payments advisory committee comprising members of the main farming organisations, agricultural education and farm advisory bodies on the possibility of a national reserve in 2017 is due to take place in the coming weeks, according to Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed.

Such a consultation takes place annually as part of the decision-making process for the national reserve, the minister added, in reply to a parliamentary question from Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd.

There was no national reserve in 2016 as all available funding had been utilised under the 2015 scheme.

Limited funding

Minister Creed has previously stated that it is envisaged that funding for the replenishment of the national reserve via surrender of entitlements and clawbacks will be limited.

However, there is another less popular option of funding the reserve, which is the application of a linear cut to the value of all farmers’ entitlements. A 3% linear cut was applied to all farmers’ BPS in 2015 to fund the national reserve in that year.

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association, among others, have called for the government to cap BPS payments at €100,000 in order to replenish the reserve in 2017.

