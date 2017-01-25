Could Ireland replace British exports to Europe?
By Thomas Hubert on 26 January 2017
While the beef industry stands to lose from any barriers to trade with the UK, the sheep and horticulture sectors and, potentially, dairying could expand into markets abandoned by British exporters.
More in Agribusiness
By Phelim O'Neill on 25 January 2017
By Phelim O'Neill on 24 January 2017
By Lorcan Allen on 25 January 2017
Related Stories
By Contributor on 24 January 2017
By Peter McCann on 25 January 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 25 January 2017
slurry hoseslurry fittingsspare parts delivery nationwide new ...
Battery Chargertractor truck and car charger12v/24v 11Amp VAT Inc...
wireless reversing camera kit7 Inch High resolution colour monitor (tft-lc...
Wheel complete 16x6.50-815x6.00-6wheels come complete with bearings...