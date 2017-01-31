Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Creed launches low-cost loan scheme for farmers
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Creed launches low-cost loan scheme for farmers

By on
Loans of up to €150,000, for up to six years, at interest rate of 2.95%, will be available this week through AIB, Bank of Ireland and Ulster Bank.
Loans of up to €150,000, for up to six years, at interest rate of 2.95%, will be available this week through AIB, Bank of Ireland and Ulster Bank.

The Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has launched the Agriculture Cashflow Support Loan Scheme. The scheme was developed in co-operation with the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland (SBCI), which has confirmed that AIB, Bank of Ireland and Ulster Bank will distribute the loans, making €150m available to farmers throughout Ireland at low-cost interest rate of 2.95%.

This is supported by €25m being provided by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, including €11m in EU aid.

The loan scheme forms part of a “three-pillar strategy” in response to income volatility, which the Minister announced as part of Budget 2017. Along with tax measures and farm payments, it will alleviate some of the pressures being caused by the recent market difficulties, which have been compounded by the uncertainty around Brexit.

The SBCI has demonstrated its commitment to the agriculture sector

The Minister thanked the SBCI and the participating financial institutions (AIB, Bank of Ireland and Ulster Bank), which will have the low-cost loans available this week. “The SBCI has demonstrated its commitment to the agriculture sector and has worked with my Department to get this product to the market in a timely manner. I welcome the participation of the main banks, which will ensure nationwide coverage for the scheme. The fact that most farmers will have an existing relationship with the participating banks should facilitate the loan application process.”

Loan features

  • Loans of up to a maximum of €150,000.
  • Loan term of up to six years.
  • Loans are unsecured.
  • Optional Interest only repayments available at the start of the loan.
  • Interest rate of 2.95% for the term of the loan.

    • Loans can be used for

  • Working capital requirements.
  • As a more sustainable alternative to short-term credit facilities.
  • As an alternative to merchant credit.

    • Read more

    IFA: farmers should apply for low-cost loan if appropriate

    Cheap loans scheme: what you need to know

    More in News
    Free
    IFA: farmers should apply for low-cost loan if appropriate
    News
    IFA: farmers should apply for low-cost loan if appropriate
    By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 31 January 2017
    Free
    Cheap loans scheme: what you need to know
    News
    Cheap loans scheme: what you need to know
    By Thomas Hubert on 31 January 2017
    Free
    Japan to import dairy products
    News
    Japan to import dairy products
    By John Boylan on 31 January 2017
    Related tags
    Related Stories
    Free
    Cheap loans scheme: what you need to know
    News
    Cheap loans scheme: what you need to know
    By Thomas Hubert on 31 January 2017
    Free
    Launch of €150m agri-loan scheme imminent
    News
    Launch of €150m agri-loan scheme imminent
    By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 30 January 2017
    Free
    'Very difficult' to achieve a reduction in fertiliser prices - Creed
    News
    'Very difficult' to achieve a reduction in fertiliser prices - Creed
    By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 27 January 2017
    THORN HEDGING FOR GLAS SCHEME
    THORN from â‚¬200/1000 (Ltd Availability) available at Dunwiley Nurseries Lt...
    View ad
    Stone Crushing & Land Clearance
    Clearance of land. Stone roadways reground. Blocks, bricks, stones crushed into ...
    View ad
    Wireless & Wired PTZ
    Wired or wireless, nationwide delivery, view on tv/mobile phone. Available Diy...
    View ad
    HAWK WIRELESS CALVING CAMERA SYSTEM
    200 meter Range, Nationwide delivery. 12 month warranty, call one of our sales ...
    View ad
    Sawdust
    Clean white sawdust ideal for cubicles in large and small bags also cubicle lime...
    View ad

    Place ad