Dáil passes Fianna Fáil motion to create tillage crisis fund
Members of the Dáil voted in favour of Fianna Fáil's private members motion on Thursday afternoon. The counter-motion prepared by the Government, which notes actions already taken to help grain growers, was defeated by 87 votes against to 49 in favour, with no abstentions.
The Fianna Fáil motion calls on the Government to:
The minister will be convening a meeting of the tillage forum within the next two weeks
Despite the fact that the motion was passed, Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed and his fellow TDs in Government are under no legislative obligation to implement it.
Reaction
Reacting to the news, Fianna Fáil agriculture spokesman Charlie McConalogue said that he "welcomed the passing of the motion" and he hopes the Government "will listen to the Dáil and the farmers protesting on Wednesday and act on that".
He also said Minister Creed has told the Dáil that he will be meeting with farm organisations in the next few days to look at possible structures for compensation for tillage farmers, which is a softening of his previous position.
The minister also told the Dáil he will also be convening a meeting of the national tillage forum to discuss the emergency aid issue within the next two weeks.
IFA welcomes Dáil vote on tillage crisis fund
Why are tillage farmers going to protest at the Dáil?