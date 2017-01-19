Dáil passes Fianna Fáil motion to create tillage crisis fund

The Dáil has voted in favour of a private members motion from Fianna Fáil to create a crisis tillage fund for farmers affected by the bad weather in 2016. / Donal O' Leary

Dáil Éireann has voted in favour of the creation of a support fund for the 200 or so farmers along the south coastline and in western counties who suffered devastating crop losses in harvest 2016.

Members of the Dáil voted in favour of Fianna Fáil's private members motion on Thursday afternoon. The counter-motion prepared by the Government, which notes actions already taken to help grain growers, was defeated by 87 votes against to 49 in favour, with no abstentions.

The Fianna Fáil motion calls on the Government to:

Immediately establish a crisis support fund to provide direct payments to farmers who were impacted by severe crop loss in 2016.

Avail of current European Union (EU) State aid “de minimis” regulation that allows the Government to make available tailored support payments for farmers of up to €15,000 per producer over a three-year period.

Build alliances at EU level to seek Commission approval for temporary suspension of EU import tariffs on fertilisers to reduce input costs for tillage farmers.

Promote increased use of native grain and Irish malt in the manufacture of Irish whiskies, artisan products and craft beers.

Implement proposals submitted by farming organisations at the National Tillage Forum.

Open at once a Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) investment tillage scheme, which the Government promised would commence in Autumn 2016.

The minister will be convening a meeting of the tillage forum within the next two weeks

Despite the fact that the motion was passed, Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed and his fellow TDs in Government are under no legislative obligation to implement it.

Reaction

Reacting to the news, Fianna Fáil agriculture spokesman Charlie McConalogue said that he "welcomed the passing of the motion" and he hopes the Government "will listen to the Dáil and the farmers protesting on Wednesday and act on that".

He also said Minister Creed has told the Dáil that he will be meeting with farm organisations in the next few days to look at possible structures for compensation for tillage farmers, which is a softening of his previous position.

The minister also told the Dáil he will also be convening a meeting of the national tillage forum to discuss the emergency aid issue within the next two weeks.

