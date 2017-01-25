Dáil votes in favour of tillage crisis fund
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 26 January 2017
Minister Creed has announced that he will be convening a meeting of the tillage forum shortly to address the issue of profitability in the sector.
By Adam Woods on 25 January 2017
By Patrick Donohoe on 24 January 2017
By Phelim O'Neill on 25 January 2017
By Gerald Potterton on 24 January 2017
By The Dealer on 25 January 2017
By Lorcan Allen on 25 January 2017
