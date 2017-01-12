Sign in to your account
Dairy lifts farmgate prices by 1.8% in November 2016

By on
The agricultural output price index rose by 1.8% in November 2016, compared with October 2016.
The agricultural output price index rose by 1.8% in November 2016, compared with October 2016.

According to figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), farmgate prices rose slightly (1.8%) in November 2016 compared to October 2016.

The biggest driver of this increase was milk, where prices sold on the market rose by 9.3%. The price increase in milk managed to offset the lower prices received for pigs and cattle, where prices declined by 2.6% and 1.2% respectively.

Year-on-year. farmgate prices rose by 0.6% in November 2016, compared with November 2015. Again milk was the main driver of this marginal increase, rising 13.5% in November 2016 compared with November 2015.

Prices for cattle, however, were down 7.6% year-on-year, with calves down 13.4%.

Unsurprisingly, given the large volumes of pigmeat imported into China at a premium this year, pig prices were up 12.2% in November 2016, compared with November 2015.

Input prices

The cost of agricultural inputs was broadly stable in November compared with October, increasing by just 0.2%.

There was no change in the costs of seeds, fertilisers, veterinary expenses and plant protection products. However, the cost of feeding stuffs rose as did the cost of maintenance of materials and buildings.

On an annual basis, the agricultural input price index decreased by 4.1% in November 2016, compared with November 2015, mainly due to a significant drop in the cost of fertilisers.

Read more

Farmgate prices stabilised in October

