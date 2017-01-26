Dairy management: land
By Aidan Brennan on 26 January 2017
Deals are being done at present for conacre and land leases.
While the shift away from conacre over the last few years is positive, you would still have to question the value that even some land leases are returning to many farmers. Paying big money to secure land to rear young stock, beef animals or produce silage is questionable. You are immediately locking yourself into a high cost and a high workload system.
Alternatives exist with farmers looking to get into contract rearing and contract silage making, especially as returns from alternative sectors are so low. Why would you rent land and pay all associated costs of growing the grass (often ...
More in Dairy
By Patrick Donohoe on 24 January 2017
By Lorcan Allen on 25 January 2017
By Nathan Tuffy on 24 January 2017
Related Stories
By Contributor on 24 January 2017
By Peter McCann on 25 January 2017
By Caitríona Murphy on 18 January 2017
TAAFFE AUCTIONS041-9881288Co. MEATHUSED MACHINERYAUCTION-NEW DATESAT...
All types of agricultural roller doors. Grant approved....
High Fat & Protein. Valuable calves. www.celticsires.ie ...
suitable for large dairy herds. See FirstAidHoofCare.com for video ...
041-9881288Co. MEATHCARNAROSS DAIRY SALE115 FRESH CALVEDHEIFERS & ...