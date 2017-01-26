Dairy management: milk replacer
By Aidan Brennan on 26 January 2017
This week, Aidan Brennan looks at the managing grass in spring, the economics of feeding milk replacer and renting land.
This week's Focus is on calves. There is an analysis of milk replacer costs and composition. With the lift in milk prices there is more interest in feeding milk replacer. The average cost per litre of milk replacer at 12.5% solids is 27c/l, but there is considerable variation within this, based on the spec of the powder used – ranging from 24/l to 32c/l. When looking at it from an economics point of view, you must compare the costs of milk replacer to the value of whole milk from your farm. Not every farmer will achieve base price ...
More in Dairy
By Patrick Donohoe on 24 January 2017
By Lorcan Allen on 25 January 2017
By Nathan Tuffy on 24 January 2017
Related Stories
By Nathan Tuffy on 24 January 2017
By Aidan Brennan on 21 January 2017
By Ciarán Lenehan on 20 January 2017
TAAFFE AUCTIONS041-9881288Co. MEATHUSED MACHINERYAUCTION-NEW DATESAT...
All types of agricultural roller doors. Grant approved....
High Fat & Protein. Valuable calves. www.celticsires.ie ...
suitable for large dairy herds. See FirstAidHoofCare.com for video ...
041-9881288Co. MEATHCARNAROSS DAIRY SALE115 FRESH CALVEDHEIFERS & ...