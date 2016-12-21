Dairy management notes
By Aidan Brennan on 22 December 2016
Watching body condition score, managing cashflow and preparing for Christmas are this week's topics.
Managing dry cows:
Keep an eye on dry cows. You could very easily sleep walk into a problem with body condition score (BCS) at this time of year. There is only a month or so to go before the first cows start calving. Cows should be calving down at a BCS of 3.25 (range 3 to 3.5). There are two problems to avoid: overfat cows and cows that are too thin. Most cows should be close to target BCS now. You need to take action with the ones that aren’t. Those that are in low BCS (less than 3) and ...
More in Dairy
By Lorcan Allen on 22 December 2016
By Jack Kennedy on 20 December 2016
By Lorcan Allen on 21 December 2016
Related Stories
By Jack Kennedy on 19 December 2016
By Aidan Brennan on 09 December 2016
By Andy Doyle on 13 December 2016
To rear 50-55 yearlings from 1st March to 1st November. A.I. available, Paddock ...
Co. MEATHCARNAROSS DAIRY SALETHURS 19/1/17 At Carnaross Mart, Kells in con...
Co. TYRONEFIVEMILETOWNDISPERSAL180 COWS20 SPRINGINGHEIFERSNEXT THURS...
041-9881288Co. TYRONEFIVEMILETOWNDISPERSAL80 COWSNEXT TUES 22/11/16 @...
1st cow is free until the end of Nov. Heifer teat sealing service also available...