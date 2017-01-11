Dairy management notes
By Aidan Brennan on 12 January 2017
This week, Aidan Brennan advises farmers where to spread slurry, what to do with underweight heifers and has advice for host farmers.
Slurry:
The closed period for spreading slurry and chemical fertiliser ends for most of the country on either 13 or 16 January (Friday or Monday). For counties Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim and Monaghan, spreading is not permitted until 1 February. There is excellent value in spreading slurry in early spring; worth about eight units of nitrogen for every 1,000 gallons spread per acre, along with adding phosphorus and potassium.
After a mild winter, there is more grass around than normal. You don’t want to be spreading slurry on paddocks that you intend grazing in the next six weeks, especially if there ...
More in Dairy
By Aidan Brennan on 11 January 2017
By Lorcan Allen on 11 January 2017
By Peter Varley on 11 January 2017
Related Stories
By David Wright on 10 January 2017
By Matt Dempsey on 09 January 2017
By James Maloney on 10 January 2017
High Fat & Protein. Valuable calves. www.celticsires.ie ...
041-9881288Co. MEATHCARNAROSS DAIRY SALE115 FRESH CALVEDHEIFERS & ...
fit for service. Dams to over 12,000L. www.celticsires.ie ...
Rechargeable Headlights, ideal for calving at night....
To rear 50-55 yearlings from 1st March to 1st November. A.I. available, Paddock ...