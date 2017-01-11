Dairy management notes

Slurry:

The closed period for spreading slurry and chemical fertiliser ends for most of the country on either 13 or 16 January (Friday or Monday). For counties Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim and Monaghan, spreading is not permitted until 1 February. There is excellent value in spreading slurry in early spring; worth about eight units of nitrogen for every 1,000 gallons spread per acre, along with adding phosphorus and potassium.

After a mild winter, there is more grass around than normal. You don’t want to be spreading slurry on paddocks that you intend grazing in the next six weeks, especially if there ...