Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Dairy management notes for this week
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Dairy management notes for this week

By on
This week, Aidan Brennan looks at calving, grass allocations and what to look for when buying meal
This week, Aidan Brennan looks at calving, grass allocations and what to look for when buying meal

Calving:

As the main calving season kicks off around the country, there are a number of things to keep in mind. Firstly, give cows time and only intervene when necessary. By all means handle a cow at calving to make sure everything is in order, and if it is then let nature take its course. Attempting to pull a calf before the cow is fully ready isn’t good for the cow or the calf. Hygiene is important. Always wear gloves when handling cows to help reduce the risk of the cow picking up a womb infection later. Some farmers increase ...

More in Dairy
Journal+
Two co-ops launch fixed milk price schemes
News
Two co-ops launch fixed milk price schemes
By Jack Kennedy on 01 February 2017
Journal+
New players on milk replacer market
Young stock
New players on milk replacer market
By Aidan Brennan on 01 February 2017
Journal+
Cash loss at Greenfield Kilkenny
Grass & feeding
Cash loss at Greenfield Kilkenny
By Jack Kennedy on 01 February 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Calving the cow and care of the calf
Sucklers
Calving the cow and care of the calf
By Adam Woods on 31 January 2017
Journal+
Safety first at busy calving time
Editorial
Safety first at busy calving time
By Justin McCarthy on 01 February 2017
Journal+
Monday management: preparing for early spring grazing
News
Monday management: preparing for early spring grazing
By Aidan Brennan on 30 January 2017
Holstein Friesian/TAAFFE AUCTIONS
041-9881288Co. MEATHCARNAROSS DAIRY SALE80 FRESH CALVEDHEIFERS & C...
View ad
6 maiden friesian heifers
6 maiden heifers from high solids herd0863434878...
View ad
TAAFFE AUCTIONS
TAAFFE AUCTIONS041-9881288Co. MEATHUSED MACHINERYAUCTION-NEW DATESAT...
View ad
A.T Garage doors
All types of agricultural roller doors. Grant approved....
View ad
Semen from top Austrian bulls.
High Fat & Protein. Valuable calves. www.celticsires.ie ...
View ad

Place ad