Dairy management: teat-sealing heifers

By on
Should you consider teat-sealing heifers if you have a mastitis problem in first-lactation animals?
Should you consider teat-sealing heifers if you have a mastitis problem in first-lactation animals?

There is a growing interest in teat-sealing heifers. The results from a Moorepark trial show the benefit of it with reduced incidences of mastitis in the subsequent lactation.

Whether or not you should consider doing it depends on if you have a problem. If it is mostly first-lactation cows that are having mastitis and high SCC, teat-sealing heifers may help. A lot depends on their environment.

Heifers that have a high challenge, e.g. on a stand-off pad or on slats are at greater risk of picking up an infection than those on clean, limed cubicles. It’s a slow and dangerous ...

