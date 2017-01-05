Dairy management: teat-sealing heifers
By Aidan Brennan on 05 January 2017
Should you consider teat-sealing heifers if you have a mastitis problem in first-lactation animals?
There is a growing interest in teat-sealing heifers. The results from a Moorepark trial show the benefit of it with reduced incidences of mastitis in the subsequent lactation.
Whether or not you should consider doing it depends on if you have a problem. If it is mostly first-lactation cows that are having mastitis and high SCC, teat-sealing heifers may help. A lot depends on their environment.
Heifers that have a high challenge, e.g. on a stand-off pad or on slats are at greater risk of picking up an infection than those on clean, limed cubicles. It’s a slow and dangerous ...
