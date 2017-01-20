Dairy management: your health
By Aidan Brennan on 20 January 2017
You're taking good care of your livestock, but are you looking after your own health? Remember to eat well and get the flu jab before the spring madness begins.
Abigail Ryan spoke at last week’s Positive Farmers Conference about the importance of eating well in spring to maintain energy levels, morale and brain power. She said some farmers get “hangry”, which is anger from being hungry. You must allocate time in the day to get a decent hot meal. Those working in the Greenfield farm go to the local garden centre for dinner every day in spring, which is paid for by the farm.
The other thing to consider now is getting the flu vaccine. There is a high incidence of flu this year, so it is ...
