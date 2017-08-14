Dairy markets: futures markets quiet as New Zealand WMP sales ramp up
By Lorcan Allen on 14 August 2017
Fonterra is beginning to increase its product sales volumes at the twice-monthly GDT auctions.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Dairy
By Aidan Brennan on 14 August 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 11 August 2017
By Aidan Brennan on 10 August 2017
Related Stories
Belmac 2500 Slurry Tanker2008 MachineVery good condition Phone fo...
Massey Ferguson 3085AutotronicRunning perfect Not to be faulted...
Massey Ferguson 5460 TractorComes with a Quickie Q55 loaderVery well min...
driver wanted. Full clean HGV license and CPC required. Part time. Fermoy area....
present their show and sale, of ram lambs at Athenry Mart Monday 21st of August,...