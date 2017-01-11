Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Dairy trends: EU Commission struggling to find serious bids for SMP overhang
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Dairy trends: EU Commission struggling to find serious bids for SMP overhang

By on
The EU Commission rejected all bids for the SMP it offered for sale this week.
The EU Commission rejected all bids for the SMP it offered for sale this week.

Albeit early days in the process, the EU Commission has so far struggled to find serious bidders for the 22,000t of skimmed milk powder (SMP) that it has offered for sale by tender. It must be remembered that this volume represents just 6% of the total amount (354,000t) of SMP the EU currently has sitting in intervention.

To date, the Commission has opened two tenders for selling this SMP stock, but has sold just 40t of product. In the latest tender, which closed last week, the EU Commission confirmed it had rejected all offers made ...

More in Dairy
Journal+
Starting from scratch at the Positive Farmers conference
News
Starting from scratch at the Positive Farmers conference
By Aidan Brennan on 11 January 2017
Journal+
Environment: take care agitating slurry
Grass & feeding
Environment: take care agitating slurry
By Peter Varley on 11 January 2017
Journal+
Dairy farmers must remain focused as challenges remain
Editorial
Dairy farmers must remain focused as challenges remain
By Justin McCarthy on 11 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Dairy farmers must remain focused as challenges remain
Editorial
Dairy farmers must remain focused as challenges remain
By Justin McCarthy on 11 January 2017
Journal+
Bids for intervention SMP €139/t below market price
News
Bids for intervention SMP €139/t below market price
By Peter McCann on 06 January 2017
Journal+
Dairy trends: GDT starts 2017 on downward note
Markets
Dairy trends: GDT starts 2017 on downward note
By Lorcan Allen on 04 January 2017
Semen from top Austrian bulls.
High Fat & Protein. Valuable calves. www.celticsires.ie ...
View ad
TAAFFE AUCTIONS/
041-9881288Co. MEATHCARNAROSS DAIRY SALE115 FRESH CALVEDHEIFERS & ...
View ad
Genomic tested Austrian bulls
fit for service. Dams to over 12,000L. www.celticsires.ie ...
View ad
FARMSTUFF:
Rechargeable Headlights, ideal for calving at night....
View ad
Experienced Contract Rearer Available
To rear 50-55 yearlings from 1st March to 1st November. A.I. available, Paddock ...
View ad

Place ad