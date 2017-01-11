Dairy trends: EU Commission struggling to find serious bids for SMP overhang
By Lorcan Allen on 12 January 2017
The EU Commission rejected all bids for the SMP it offered for sale this week.
Albeit early days in the process, the EU Commission has so far struggled to find serious bidders for the 22,000t of skimmed milk powder (SMP) that it has offered for sale by tender. It must be remembered that this volume represents just 6% of the total amount (354,000t) of SMP the EU currently has sitting in intervention.
To date, the Commission has opened two tenders for selling this SMP stock, but has sold just 40t of product. In the latest tender, which closed last week, the EU Commission confirmed it had rejected all offers made ...
