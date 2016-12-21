Dairy trends: GDT posts slight decline in final auction of 2016
The GDT finishes the year with a negative result, but overall the benchmark dairy index is in a much healthier position than it was this time last year.
The GDT recorded a 0.5% decline at this week’s auction as Chinese buyers stepped out of the market compared with previous weeks.
The selling price of whole milk powder (WMP) was back 1% to less than $3,570/t. Skimmed milk powder (SMP) prices were flat at just over $2,600/t – likely not helped by the EU Commission’s decision this month to begin offloading the massive stocks of skim powder sitting in intervention.
The EU placed 22,150t of its SMP intervention stock for sale by tender in the last month, which represents just over 6% of the total ...
By Jack Kennedy on 20 December 2016
By Jack Kennedy on 16 December 2016
