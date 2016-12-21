Dairy trends: GDT posts slight decline in final auction of 2016

The GDT recorded a 0.5% decline at this week’s auction as Chinese buyers stepped out of the market compared with previous weeks.

The selling price of whole milk powder (WMP) was back 1% to less than $3,570/t. Skimmed milk powder (SMP) prices were flat at just over $2,600/t – likely not helped by the EU Commission’s decision this month to begin offloading the massive stocks of skim powder sitting in intervention.

The EU placed 22,150t of its SMP intervention stock for sale by tender in the last month, which represents just over 6% of the total ...