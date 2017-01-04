Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Dairy trends: GDT starts 2017 on downward note
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Dairy trends: GDT starts 2017 on downward note

By on
In the first auction of the new year, the GDT index recorded a negative result.
In the first auction of the new year, the GDT index recorded a negative result.

The GDT index got off to a negative start in 2017 after the benchmark dairy index recorded a 3.9% decline at this week’s auction in New Zealand. The slump in the price of whole milk powder (WMP) almost single-handedly dragged the index lower.

Prices for WMP retreated almost 8% to an average of just under $3,300/t. However, while this may seem like a poor start to the year for milk powders, prices are almost 50% ahead of this time last year.

The main reason for the slump in WMP selling price this week is related to the closure of the tariff-free window ...

More in Dairy
Journal+
December milk supply up marginally
News
December milk supply up marginally
By Jack Kennedy on 04 January 2017
Journal+
2016 milk supply hits 6.6bn litres
News
2016 milk supply hits 6.6bn litres
By Jack Kennedy on 04 January 2017
Journal+
Two Schmallenberg cases found in Ireland
Breeding & health
Two Schmallenberg cases found in Ireland
By Darren Carty on 04 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Free
GDT declines by 3.9% in first auction of 2017
News
GDT declines by 3.9% in first auction of 2017
By Odile Evans on 03 January 2017
Free
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: beef price, farm death and VAT
News
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: beef price, farm death and VAT
By Peter McCann on 03 January 2017
Journal+
Politics as important as markets
Editorial
Politics as important as markets
By Justin McCarthy on 21 December 2016
Experienced Contract Rearer Available
To rear 50-55 yearlings from 1st March to 1st November. A.I. available, Paddock ...
View ad
TAAFFE AUCTIONS
Co. MEATHCARNAROSS DAIRY SALETHURS 19/1/17 At Carnaross Mart, Kells in con...
View ad
TAFFEE AUCTIONS
Co. TYRONEFIVEMILETOWNDISPERSAL180 COWS20 SPRINGINGHEIFERSNEXT THURS...
View ad
TAAFFE AUCTIONS
041-9881288Co. TYRONEFIVEMILETOWNDISPERSAL80 COWSNEXT TUES 22/11/16 @...
View ad
Hoof Trimming Service - Skibbereen
1st cow is free until the end of Nov. Heifer teat sealing service also available...
View ad

Place ad