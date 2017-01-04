Dairy trends: GDT starts 2017 on downward note

The GDT index got off to a negative start in 2017 after the benchmark dairy index recorded a 3.9% decline at this week’s auction in New Zealand. The slump in the price of whole milk powder (WMP) almost single-handedly dragged the index lower.

Prices for WMP retreated almost 8% to an average of just under $3,300/t. However, while this may seem like a poor start to the year for milk powders, prices are almost 50% ahead of this time last year.

The main reason for the slump in WMP selling price this week is related to the closure of the tariff-free window ...