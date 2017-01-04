Dairy trends: GDT starts 2017 on downward note
By Lorcan Allen on 05 January 2017
In the first auction of the new year, the GDT index recorded a negative result.
The GDT index got off to a negative start in 2017 after the benchmark dairy index recorded a 3.9% decline at this week’s auction in New Zealand. The slump in the price of whole milk powder (WMP) almost single-handedly dragged the index lower.
Prices for WMP retreated almost 8% to an average of just under $3,300/t. However, while this may seem like a poor start to the year for milk powders, prices are almost 50% ahead of this time last year.
The main reason for the slump in WMP selling price this week is related to the closure of the tariff-free window ...
More in Dairy
By Jack Kennedy on 04 January 2017
By Jack Kennedy on 04 January 2017
By Darren Carty on 04 January 2017
Related Stories
By Odile Evans on 03 January 2017
By Peter McCann on 03 January 2017
By Justin McCarthy on 21 December 2016
To rear 50-55 yearlings from 1st March to 1st November. A.I. available, Paddock ...
Co. MEATHCARNAROSS DAIRY SALETHURS 19/1/17 At Carnaross Mart, Kells in con...
Co. TYRONEFIVEMILETOWNDISPERSAL180 COWS20 SPRINGINGHEIFERSNEXT THURS...
041-9881288Co. TYRONEFIVEMILETOWNDISPERSAL80 COWSNEXT TUES 22/11/16 @...
1st cow is free until the end of Nov. Heifer teat sealing service also available...